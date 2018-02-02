Global Giving to host next meeting on Feb. 5

Global Giving members listen to information provided at the previous meeting on Nov. 20. At this meeting, club members brainstormed fundraiser ideas for the winter season.

Global Giving members listen to information provided at the previous meeting on Nov. 20. At this meeting, club members brainstormed fundraiser ideas for the winter season.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Global Giving will host its next meeting on Monday, according to Jocelyn Shan, Global Giving president and junior.

“Although we rescheduled the meeting to earlier in the month, we will be doing the same thing we were going to do at a earlier date, which is finalizing our planning for annual dance event which will most likely take place in early April,” Shan said.

According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, the members of this club will have already come up with a plan in terms of logistics for the dance event before this meeting.

“I hope that the ideas that we can come up with as group are applicable and relevant to what we can practically do,” Shan said.

According to Shan, the money raised from these events will be donated to local non-profit organizations.

Ringenberg said, “If the planning and finalization of our plan goes smoothly at this meeting, we will be able to run this event better and raise more money for local non-profit organizations.”