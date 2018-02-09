Q/A With 2018 Riley Champion Rik Bag

Ritwik (Rik) Bag , 2018 Riley Champion and junior

What health condition(s) do you suffer from? How does it affect aspects of your life and school?

I suffer from multiple major health conditions: Crohn’s disease, tinnitus, chronic headaches and migraines to name a few. The biggest thing is that I cannot go to school all the time and as much as I need to. I can’t exert enough physical and mental energy, especially when I get headaches. Recent surgeries have made me feel alot better, and I’m just doing what I can at this point. Especially freshman year, I used a lot of painkillers, but now, I have to use more varieties of medication because of all the conditions I have developed.

How has Riley helped you in your fight against your health conditions?

Riley has been a huge part of my life and any of my successes. The super obvious thing is that Riley is one of the best pediatric organizations in the nation and is consistently ranked highly in many facets like gastrology. I have always been so amazed by this and can verify the greatness of this organization. Their number one goal is to make every patient feel better, even for those who have the most complex situations. I’ve needed so many surgeries in the past, and I am so grateful that the doctors here were able to ultimately overcome my situations and let me live the best life I can.

What does it mean to you to become a Riley Champion?

Becoming a Riley Champion is a magnificent honor. Being able to represent everyone in any department who suffer from adverse health conditions means so much to me. It is so gratifying to know that I am able to speak for those who have suffered in ways I have and even worse.

How does the selection process work for becoming a Riley Champion?

You have to be nominated to become a Riley Champion. This year, I was one of eight champions. In my case, in 2017, I was awarded the title of honored hero for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, and someone thought I would be a perfect fit for being a Riley Champion because of my involvement in this organization. Additionally, Riley Champions have to be seen regularly at Riley Children’s Hospital.

Do you have any advice for fellow students who may be experiencing health adversities in ways you have?

I think that the most important thing is to find relatable and similar people to share and connect your story with. I began to realize that always having other people who understand what you are going through and who you can rely on helps the learning process about yourself and personally made my journey infinitely easier. Also, if you are suffering from a condition make sure you actually take all the medications and follow the procedures provided. Some people get nervous when they hear that they have to do certain things, but in all honesty, that is the opposite approach to handling with this situation.