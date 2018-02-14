French Club to plan events for March after Le Congrés

French Club sponsor Lisa Carroll gives a rundown of last week’s events at Le Congrés. She said, “As a school, we had 17 different students place, and 41 awards overall. We had around 17 first places and 12 second places.”

After last Saturday’s competition, Le Congrés, French Club will take a break and begin to plan for future events. According to Alexis O’Brien, the next French Club meeting and planning session will be on March 1. At the meeting they will discuss potential events to attend for the rest of the school year.

O’Brien said French Club will look into nearby French restaurants to get the club acquainted with French cuisine.

She also said, “The competition last week went really well. We had a lot of fun and learned a lot of French.”

Sponsor Lisa Carroll said, “[French Club] took a bus down to West Lafayette High School last Saturday, with 30 or so participants. There were four different sessions, and students participated in three to four events. There were things like poetry recitations, skits, sight reading, history and geography, vocabulary and things like that.”

“As a school, we had 17 different students place, and 41 awards overall. We had around 17 first places and 12 second places. We did super well, and it was a lot of fun.”