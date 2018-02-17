Performing arts department to prepare for choral showcase

Ambassadors members rehearse after-school for the choral showcase. Kouns said tickets are $5, and can be bought either at the door or in advance in the performing arts department office.

The CHS performing arts department is gearing up for the upcoming choral showcase on March 7 at 7 p.m. It will be in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium.

According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, the choral showcase will feature all ten of the choir ensembles. She said the performance will feature many songs the various choirs have been working on since the beginning of this semester and help the students know what they need to improve as the year progresses. She also said there are many challenges involved in preparing for this performance, including changing costumes, working together as a team, listening to other voices and the accompaniment.

“Everyone needs to be prepared and focused on doing their best. Especially, there needs to be lots of attention to detail, not only in the singing, but also in the costuming, hair, makeup, and traveling on and off stage,” Kouns said. “There are a lot of details that go into making the entire production work. Mostly, it is a success if the audience has a great time and there is an emotional connection to the performance.”

According to Shawn Horrocks, Ambassadors member and junior, students in choir typically face obstacles while making sure all of the small nuances are ready to go for performances. Specifically for the choral showcase, he said learning the repertoire and choreography of the music was difficult.

Horrocks said, “This concert is a huge showcase of all of the choirs, so it’ll be really fun to perform all the different things we’ve been working on since this semester started.”