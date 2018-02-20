Up To Us: Our generation determines social media trends

Since 2005, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and many other social media platforms have emerged and made their way onto many teeanagers cellphones. Year by year, these apps have steadily gained new users, many of which are teenagers. However, within this time period, highschool social media users have made social media different, new and crazed.

High schoolers fit the profile of “growing up in the digital age,” therefore they have the opportunity to develop social media as time goes on. With many nationally recognized events in the upcoming months like Black History Month in February, St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 and Women’s History Month for the month of March, people express views, opinions and thoughts on these and many other holidays, creating social media trends everyday.

A popular hashtag, opinion, movement or any viral idea can be projected on social media, and this often starts when high schoolers vocalize their opinions. In addition to this, everyday objects, ideals, activities or events are taken and transformed into a national and/or international trend or challenge.

Generation Z has grown up in the prime stages of social media, therefore they not only influence trends but also the pragmatics of several social media platforms. They can influence different types of styles, trends and popular challenges among each platform.

For example, a recent study conducted by Response Media, a digital customer-relationship-management agency in Atlanta, stated “Gen Z uses different platforms for different activities. On Instagram, they showcase their aspirational selves; on Snapchat, they share real-life moments; on Twitter, they get the news; and on Facebook, they glean information.”

Conclusively, it is understandable that with a variety of social media uses, pragmatics and standards on these platforms can be altered slightly or even drastically over time. Once the cinnamon challenge emerged in 2012, more challenges presented themselves over the years as teens were interested and intrigued by the social media attention and chain of followers that came with each challenge. From this, new apps appeared in the app store or pre-existing ones became more popular, such as Instagram.

Although Instagram’s official launch was in 2010, the app began to take off two or three years later, gaining millions of users. Since its start, people have began to use this platform for more than just challenges, but to also post pictures of the world around them.

Through time, a world filled with tweets, hashtags, snaps, posts, likes and comments has created a platform for teenagers’ to communicate and explore. Many challenges, dares, videos and other influential media has come from the screen of a small device, all thanks to today’s generation.