Dance Marathon Alumni

Pooja Jeykumar, freshman at Indiana University (IU), is not unfamiliar with dance marathon. Jeykumar participated in CHS dance marathon for two years, her sophomore and junior years, and has continued the tradition into her first year of college.

She continued to do dance marathon at Indiana University because she did not want Riley children to “not have the opportunity to experience the same experiences that I had in my childhood, so I wanted to help them (children) in the best way I could.”

The CHS dance marathon is known as a funnel into the larger IU dance marathon. The dance marathon committee from IU comes to CHS to teach the cabinet the dance that was initially created in the university. Both dance marathons perform the same dance, yet there are still many differences between the two.

“IU Dance marathon is obviously bigger and it’s more organized, but that’s because they have a lot more people” Jeykumar said. “You have more freedom, you’re more independent, rather than in the Carmel dance marathon where there’s people guiding you and telling you what to do and (how to do) each step.”

Faith Emmons, senior at CHS, says that the IU dance marathon goes on for a longer period of time.

“I know college (dance marathons) are usually 24 hours, and high school (dance marathons) are usually five or six hours,” Emmons said.

Emmons did dance marathon last year, and also plans on doing it this year as well.

“Well, last year was my first year doing it. My friends talked me into it, but I had always been interested in it before. My dad works for St. Vincent’s, (so) Peyton Manning (Children’s Hospital) is primarily the hospital we support. So I thought it was good for me to get out and see what other hospitals there are to help. I’m also in Project Sunshine, which does a lot more for Peyton Manning hospital than Riley, since Riley gets most of the attention. So I thought, well why not might as well try it? Last year was really fun.”

There were many parts of dance marathon that Emmons enjoyed last year, but her favorite part was the speeches.

“It was all for the kids, which was really great. My favorite part was watching the kids speak, about their speeches, why they’re super thankful for this, and it was just really inspiring.”

Emmons is looking forward to a specific part of the dance marathon this year. “I’m looking foward to learning the dance better. I’m not a very coordinated person, so last year was a little bit of a struggle, but I’m hoping this year will be better. And just again, going and hearing the speeches, those are always my favorite part, just hearing their side of the story is pretty cool”.

Both dance marathons’ proceeds go towards Riley Children’s Hospital, and contribute to helping the children there.

“What I like best about dance marathon is that I have created a family through dance marathon” Jeykumar said, “and I will keep going back to it because I honestly cannot imagine my life not giving back to Riley and to the children that need it the most.”

Slideshow • 2 Photos Pooja Jeykumar (bottom, left) poses with fellow IU Dance Marathon participants.