Intramural to continue to host basketball season
March 1, 2018
Intramural club will continue with basketball season.
According to Mike Meyer, intramural director and teacher, the sign up for teams is already over.
Meyer said, “For teams, the schedule is posted right outside the activities office.”
According to Meyer, the regular season has already started, and it will be a round robin format in which every team will play each other once. Then, they will move into a single elimination playoff with the finals to be held the week before spring break during SRT. Students are allowed to come watch.
Rohil Senapati, intramural member and sophomore, said he feels his team is going to do well this year.
Senapati said, “I am excited that my team and I were given this opportunity to play.”0
