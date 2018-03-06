ComedySportz prepares for upcoming matches

The ComedySportz team prepares for its upcoming matches by playing comedic improv games with an emphasis on physicality. In this game, Allie Crawford, ComedySportz member and junior, pretended to take out her dentures.

The ComedySportz team prepares for its upcoming matches by playing comedic improv games with an emphasis on physicality. In this game, Allie Crawford, ComedySportz member and junior, pretended to take out her dentures.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

According to ComedySportz sponsor Jim Peterson, the ComedySportz team is currently preparing for its upcoming matches in the spring by conducting after-school rehearsals and training with professional ComedySportz members on the weekends. In these upcoming matches, the team will compete against other ComedySportz teams in a variety of improv games.

Allie Crawford, ComedySportz member and junior, said the team’s current focus is creating a strong team dynamic.

Crawford said, “We’re really working on a lot of ensemble building right now. A really crucial piece of getting ready to compete in spring is having an ensemble that really understands how everyone works and having all of us on the same page. We’re basically working on becoming a well-oiled machine.”

As ComedySportz members have been working to improve their coordination and cohesiveness as a team, Peterson said collaboration within the ensemble has become one of the team’s best assets.

Peterson said, “I think (all of the team members) are working really well together. There’s nobody that’s really showboating, which would be, ‘Everyone look at me,’ which would be kind of an attitude. I think they’re all doing well giving and receiving and I think working together as a team is really great.”

Crawford said she also saw progress in this area from the beginning of the year.

Crawford said, “I think we’re really becoming one unified team which I think is a really important aspect of having a good team altogether.”