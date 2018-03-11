DECA to prepare for international competition

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

DECA students who qualified at State will prepare for the International Competition (ICDC) in Atlanta, Ga. scheduled for April 21 to 24.

Grace Marchese, DECA president and senior, said at ICDC, the top students from the state competition will compete against international students for the first place prize.

“At ICDC, students compete in multiple rounds of their event,” Marchese said. “The ultimate goal is to get first place and win the glass trophy.”

Laura Cardamon, DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, said students have done well in the past at ICDC.

“We have so many students place in the Top 10 (of each category) because we take a lot of time to prepare in class and during SRT,” Cardamon said. By Natalie Khamis