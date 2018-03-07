Competition season for Ambassadors comes to a close

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

According to Kyle Barker, associate director and leader of Ambassadors, the choir does a total of four competitions during its season, three of which are already finished. The show choir has its biggest competition yet in Calif. The group will spend the weekend there, competing and representing Carmel. Aside from competitions, the students have to prepare for a showcase today, where they will be performing along with the other choirs at this school.

While discussing what the students have planned, Barker said, “We’ve got choral showcase in two days, which they’re ready for that. We’ve got one last competition next weekend and that’s our big trip to California.”

The students are excited about all they have planned according to Laney McNamar, member of the Ambassadors leadership team and junior.

McNamar said “We are preparing to go to Los Angeles, California and compete there. We are going to see Aladdin and go to universal.”

Barker also said to go to ticketracker.com to get tickets to Evening with Accents and Ambassadors, which is at the end of March. By Emily Carlisle