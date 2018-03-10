Prom sponsor and Junior Class officers decide on prom design concept
March 10, 2018
Filed under Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Prom sponsor Cristen Cassler and the Junior Class officers met during SRT to discuss this year’s prom. They decided to implement a modern contemporary design concept for the event’s decorations and set up. Cassler said she reached out to Kevin Nanney, event director from Engledow Group, to assist her with the layout, decorations and furniture.
Cassler said she confirmed Woodland Bowl for this year’s after-prom celebration as well as secured Scott Barnes from DJs Direct for the event. She said she encouraged the class officers to create a song request list to give to him.
Junior Class treasurer Izza Khurram said the class officers continue to discuss the potential Junior Class tailgate and plan for it to take place on March 26 before the first home baseball game, but this still remains tentative.
She said this tailgate and prom are now the focus for her and her fellow class officers.0
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.