Carmel Clay Public Library planning big book sale

The Carmel Clay Public Library’s (CCPL) annual Young Adult Winter Reading Program has ended. The book drive was from Dec. 22 to March 12.

Jamie Beckman, young adult section librarian, said, “The reading program is a great way to keep reading during the school year, and the best part is that you get cool books as prizes.”

In addition to the Young Adult Winter Reading Program, the library hosts many other teen-focused events. Specifically, there are many volunteer opportunities. The Raiders of the ARCs is one of the most popular ways that teens can get community service hours through the library.

Abby Carmichael, Teen Library Council member and junior said, “The Raiders of the ARCs is a great way to get volunteering hours. It’s also really fun because you read a book that isn’t even out yet, and you can get rewarded for it. It’s a win-win situation.”