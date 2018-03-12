Best Buddies to host St. Patrick’s Day party during SRT
March 12, 2018
The Best Buddies club plans to host a St. Patrick’s Day party on March 19 during SRT where the club will serve food and host games for the club members to enjoy.
Anne Schuh, Best Buddies club president and senior, said the party will take place in the Main Cafeteria and that the party will include St. Patrick’s Day themed food such as green cookies as well as a scavenger hunt in the cafeteria.
Schuh said, “We always have a different variety of things like different crafts and games to try to reach all abilities in the club.”
Club sponsor Dana Lawrence said the club has hosted a St. Patrick’s Day party in the past and that it’s always fun.
Lawrence said, “It’s a fun event, we always have so much fun, it’s just a fun day.”
Schuh said the club usually hosts two out-of-school events and one in-school event in order to fit the club’s schedule best and she said the attendance is usually pretty high for Best Buddies events.0
