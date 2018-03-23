Global Giving to host next meeting on March 26

Global Giving listen to information for their annual dance event. This event is planned to be in late April.

Global Giving will host its next meeting on March 26, according to Jocelyn Shan, Global Giving president and junior.

“At this meeting we will be discussing and simply brainstorming for any spring or summer activities, so it will be a short and straightforward meeting, and we will be following up with the individuals leading the dance event,” Shan said.

According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, the members of this club will have already brainstormed and developed future event ideas before this meeting.

“I hope that the ideas that we can come up with as group are applicable and relevant to what we can execute pretty well,” Shan said.

According to Shan, the money raised from these events will be donated to local non-profit organizations.

“If the we can come up with plenty ideas, we will have a larger idea bank to choose from down the road,” Ringenberg said.