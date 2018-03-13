Your source for CHS news

CHS students may participate in National School Walkout with parent permission

On Wednesday, March 14, schools around the country will participate in the National Student Walkout to recognize the victims of the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Carmel Clay Schools released the following message regarding CHS’s plan for the event:

“On Wednesday, March 14th at 10 a.m., CHS students with parental permission will meet in the fieldhouse and walk in silence for 17 minutes. Students not participating will remain in class and instruction will continue during this time. It will be the student’s responsibility to make up any work missed. At the conclusion, students will return to class. Participation is not open to the community.”

The full message is provided below:

 

Tags:

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




