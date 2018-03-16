Global Giving to host next meeting on March 26

Jocelyn Shan, Global Giving president and junior, mixes paint as she paints senior Sabrina Mi’s face. Global Giving will discuss potential activities for the spring and summer during their next meeting on March 26.

Global Giving will conduct its next meeting on March 26, according to Jocelyn Shan, Global Giving president and junior.

She said, “At the upcoming meeting next week, we will talk about a lot of potential activities for the spring and summer, so it will be a concise meeting, and we will also individually follow up with the people spearheading the dance event.”

According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, the members of this club will already have event ideas brainstormed before the meeting.

“I am pretty sure that the ideas that we will come up with as group will be relatively simple to execute,” Shan said.

According to Shan, the money raised from these events will be donated to local non-profit organizations.

Ringenberg said, “Similar to previous year(s), jotting down as many ideas as possible at this meeting will lead to a successful future for the club in coming years.”