Economics Club to continue to prepare teams for competition

Michelle Foutz, sponsor of Economics Club, creates a list of returning members of Economics Club. She also arranged teams for the NEC. Foutz said she had to make hard decisions when creating the teams, as she wanted to make sure she was choosing the strongest economics students. “Again, I’m just trying to figure out who will be the best at moving forward beyond the state level and potentially getting us to nationals,” Foutz said

During their last meeting on March 15, Economics Club members participated in oral jeopardy in preparation for the National Economics Challenge (NEC). There are just a few weeks left before the state level competition, which will hosted during the week after spring break.

Michelle Foutz, sponsor of Economics Club, said she must submit the competing teams’ information soon. “(Picking teams for competition) is tough,” Foutz said. “I’m trying to put together teams that I think will be the most successful at the competition. I just want to make sure we have the best econ students there are.”

Foutz said the club members are relatively well-prepared for competition, but there are some things the students need to work on. “We have some freshmen that are self-studying and still trying to finish reading the AP textbook,” Foutz said. “I feel like we might have to do a little cramming at the end.”

However, Xuchen Wei, member of Economics Club and senior, said he feels more than ready for the competition. “Right now, I’m just reviewing my stuff,” Wei said. “(I’ll be doing) the usual: oral jeopardy and looking over current events.” He will be participating in the Adam Smith division of the NEC, which is for students who have already taken either an AP course for economics or competed in the NEC in previous years.

While the competition aspect of Economics Club is important, Foutz also wants to emphasize the fact that the NEC is not the club’s main focus.

Foutz said, “Of course we want to do well at competition, but I think the most important part of Economics Club is just generating enthusiasm for economics.” By Wendy Zhu