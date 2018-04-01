Prom tickets to start selling in late April

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Prom sponsor Cristen Cassler said the tickets for this year’s prom will begin selling in late April. She said the Junior Class officers decided to stick with the modern contemporary design concept they arranged for the dance for the ticket design as well.

Cassler also said she scheduled Lifetouch to be at this year’s event to take the photos.

She ordered the crowns for prom king and queen and has also followed up with Kevin Nanney from Engledow Group to further develop the design concept for prom.

Junior Class president Meredith Lipps said her and her fellow class officers have discussed starting the playlist for the DJ.

Lipps said the class officers are still in the process of planning out the baseball tailgate for juniors. She said they plan to ask their classmates what kind of events they are most interested in to see if there are any other events they should begin planning. By Isabella White