Key Club members volunteered at elementary school carnivals and finish up hours

Key Club members volunteer to fulfill their hour requirements to stay eligible to rejoin next year.

At this time of year elementary schools are having carnivals and other school events, and Key Club members have the opportunity to sign up to volunteer at these events. The Cherry Tree Elementary Cherry Blossom Festival and the College Wood Festival both took place on March 24, from 11 to 2 p.m.

Sandhya Akella, secretary of Key Club, said, “They ask for volunteers just to help out, to set up the event or just help run it so it runs smoother.”

As the end of the school year approaches, Key Club members have to reach a certain number of volunteer hours to stay eligible for Key Club next year. The hours will be due by the end of April. Members will need 20 group hours and 20 individual hours.

Co-sponsor of Key Club Katie Kelly said, “We tell them to start turning them in now so that they can get logged and they can double check and make sure they have everything before the due date.” By Marvin Fan

