A Vacation In Your Brain [Café Libro]

Carson TerBush and Emily Dexter
March 29, 2018
Stuck on a staycation? Escape Carmel with some exotic reads! Click to view an interactive graphic with Carson and Emily’s book recommendations for some good books to read over spring break. Hover your cursor on each book to see a brief introduction of its plot. Happy reading!

On this blog, Emily Dexter and Carson TerBush will put their book recommendations to the test. Each week, one will challenge the other to read a book she has read before and enjoyed. The following week, they will judge the recommended book and then propose the next challenge. They hope to inspire new readers to read some new books. To read more, check out the Café Libro blog at https://hilite.org/category/cafe-libro/.

1

