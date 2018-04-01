Global Giving to host annual dance battle on April 20

Global Giving members listen to other members' ideas for the annual dance battle event.

Global Giving will host its annual dance battle on April 20, according to Jocelyn Shan, Global Giving president and junior.

“At the upcoming event, we will be hosting various dancers that will perform and display their dance moves,” Shan said. “We will then figure out a way to see who had the best performance through the audience’s reaction and our own judgment.”

According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, the members of this club finalized logistics of this dance event at the last two meetings.

“I am pretty sure that our ideas and our execution of this event will be excellent because the members of this club have done an excellent job at planning and organizing,” Shan said.

According to Shan, the money raised from this event through ticket sales will be donated to local non-profit organizations.

Ringenberg said, “Similar to previous years, this event needs good coordination and communication between the members to make sure that everything goes as smoothly as possible.”