Global Giving to host annual dance battle on April 20

Global Giving members listen to other members' ideas for the annual dance battle event.

Global Giving will host its annual dance battle on April 20, according to Jocelyn Shan, Global Giving president and junior.

“At the upcoming event, we will be hosting various dancers that will perform and display their dance moves,” Shan said. “We will then figure out a way to see who had the best performance through the audience’s reaction and our own judgment.”

According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, the members of this club finalized logistics of this dance event at the last two meetings.

“I am pretty sure that our ideas and our execution of this event will be excellent because the members of this club have done an excellent job at planning and organizing,” Shan said.

According to Shan, the money raised from this event through ticket sales will be donated to local non-profit organizations.

Ringenberg said, “Similar to previous years, this event needs good coordination and communication between the members to make sure that everything goes as smoothly as possible.”

Teens with a Choice to have a sexual education talk
FCA Has Next Fellowship Meeting on April 13
Carmel Dads Club players and faculty members prepare for the upcoming season
PTO to meet April 10
Do Something Club to meet on April 10 to plan final projects
Pinnacle staff to work on yearbook supplement, personal portfolios
CHTV to plan for fourth quarter coverage
Teens with a Choice to have a sexual education talk
Photo Essay: Distinguished Graduates – Class of 2018
FCA Has Next Fellowship Meeting on April 13
