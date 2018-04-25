Carmel Dads Club spring season continues

Ellie Backer, CDC soccer player and freshman, eats lunch in the CHS freshman cafeteria. She discussed why she likes CDC. “CDC sports make playing and exercising more fun and it’s mostly a friendly competition,” Backer said.

The Carmel Dads Club (CDC) spring season officially started this past weekend. Players and faculty of CDC are happy to finally start playing.

The CDC spring season was supposed to start last weekend, but was postponed due to bad weather.

According to President of CDC, Jack Beery, soccer is the most popular fall and spring sport that CDC offers: “Soccer is the biggest (sport offered) mainly due to that it is offered in both the fall and spring, and it is also great cardio,” Beery said.

Ellie Backer, CDC soccer player and freshman, explained that her favorite CDC sport she plays is soccer.

“I have played many different sports through CDC, but the one that I have consistently played is soccer. I have been playing for as long as I have been able to. I love it.” Backer said.

Beery encourages high school students to play a CDC sport next season, “Get out and play sports! It’s a great way to meet new friends, socialize. It is good for your health and just to have some fun,” Beery said. By: Jesse Cooper

