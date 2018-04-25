Key Club members log last hours of the school year

Alex Dennison, class board liaison for Key Club and junior, logs volunteer hours from Key Club members. Members were expected to have 40 total hours.

Alex Dennison, class board liaison for Key Club and junior, logs volunteer hours from Key Club members. Members were expected to have 40 total hours.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

With the school year wrapping up, Key Club members are expected to log a certain amount of volunteer hours. Co-sponsor of Key Club Katie Kelly said, “They need to make sure they have 20 individual and 20 group hours.” The deadline to turn in volunteers hours is May 1.

Alex Dennison, class board liaison for Key Club and junior, said, “The hours are only required for distinguished graduate, so you can still be part of Key Club, but if you want to get distinguished graduate points you still need to have those 40 hours.”

The executive board has also been picked for next year. According to Kelly, the executive board will consist of Alex Dennison, junior Mandeep Dhillon, sophomore Alexis “Lexi” Gies and sophomore Abinay Devarakonda. By: Marvin Fan

To read more on Key Club, click here.