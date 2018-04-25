Key Club members log last hours of the school year
April 28, 2018
With the school year wrapping up, Key Club members are expected to log a certain amount of volunteer hours. Co-sponsor of Key Club Katie Kelly said, “They need to make sure they have 20 individual and 20 group hours.” The deadline to turn in volunteers hours is May 1.
Alex Dennison, class board liaison for Key Club and junior, said, “The hours are only required for distinguished graduate, so you can still be part of Key Club, but if you want to get distinguished graduate points you still need to have those 40 hours.”
The executive board has also been picked for next year. According to Kelly, the executive board will consist of Alex Dennison, junior Mandeep Dhillon, sophomore Alexis “Lexi” Gies and sophomore Abinay Devarakonda. By: Marvin Fan
