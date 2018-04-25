Ambassadors continues to prepare for choral competitions
April 26, 2018
Filed under CLUBS, ENTERTAINMENT, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
For the next two weeks, the Ambassadors will be very busy as they finalize their set for a state wide competition known as ISSMA on April 28, according to Kyle Barker, associate director and leader of Ambassadors.
According to Barker, as fourth quarter continues, the Ambassadors are staying occupied getting ready for a new set of competitions. Unlike the previous competitions, these are all choral competitions, which means the Ambassadors get a change of pace not having to dance at the competitions.
Barker said, “We are getting ready for ISSMA. We have state qualifications this week and if we’re lucky we’ll get to state finals and that’s the following week.”
The students appear to be excited for this change in literature according to Laney McNamar, member of the Ambassadors’ leadership team and junior.
McNamar said, “We have focused most of the year on show choir so this is a way for us to really dive into concert choir literature.” By: Emily Carlisle
0
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.