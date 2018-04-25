Counseling center encourages seniors to apply for scholarships

Melinda Stephan, College and Career Coordinator, works on sending an email to parents and students about AP exams. Information about testing dates and locations have already been released.

According to Melinda Stephan, College and Career Coordinator, AP exams will be taken from May 7 to 18. “That’s probably the big thing that’s happening around here,” she said, “I would encourage our students to read their emails so they know where they’re going to be testing, what they need to bring on test day, things like that.”

Additionally, Stephan said the deadline to submit scholarship confirmation forms is May 4. “We want to make sure (seniors) are turning in scholarship confirmation forms,” she said, “We need school scholarships only to the school you’re going to and any private scholarships.”

Senior Sarah McDanell said she has yet to turn in her scholarship confirmation forms. “The one private scholarship I have been waiting on will automatically be sent in anyway, so I just have to worry about my Purdue scholarship,” she said. “I didn’t realize that I had to include school-specific scholarships, so I’ll have to make sure I do that.”

Stephan also said she encourages juniors to start thinking about the college application process. “Whether it’s test prep, whether it’s drafting essays, whether it’s just getting on college websites and checking out deadlines,” she said. “It’s a good time.”