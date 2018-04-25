Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Global Giving to host last meeting on May 18

Global+Giving+members+discuss+during+a+meeting.+Members+will+conduct+their+next+meeting+on+May+18.
Global Giving members discuss during a meeting. Members will conduct their next meeting on May 18.

 Global Giving will host its last meeting of the school year on May 18, according to Jocelyn Shan, Global Giving president and junior.

“At this last meeting, we will pretty much just have a good time and people will be bringing some food,” Shan said. “We will also make plans for next year.”

According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, the members of this club will brainstorm ideas and suggestions for the next year,

“This year, the events went pretty well, but there are always changes and improvements that we can make so we are going to make sure this year’s members have a say in giving ideas for the next year,” Shan said.

