Share the Music Club to host venues on May 17, 26

A member of Share the Music plays a piece for another member during one of the meetings. Maggie Hite, Share the Music sponsor and performing arts teacher, said she hopes that more of these will occur in the future.

Share the Music will have no more meetings for the rest of the year but will have venues on May 17 and 26. Anna Li-Harezlak, Share the Music vice president and junior, said the venues still have some open slots.

We still have three main nursing homes, and we have people signing up” Li-Harezlak said.

Maggie Hite, Share the Music sponsor and performing arts teacher, said as the year begins to end, few people arrive to perform at venues.

“(The lack of people) has been something that the officers have had to deal with in the past, with not so many people attending or just a few of their friends,” Hite said.

Click here to join one of the venues.

