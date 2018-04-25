Accents to end year with spring choir concert

Accents rehearse a choreographed number during the choir season. Sophomore Chendi Liu said she had a very memorable year and is excited for the final performance of the year at the Spring Choral Concert.

On May 16 at 7 p.m., Accents will perform at the annual Spring Choral Concert in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium. According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, this concert will be the choir’s final performance of the year.

Accent and sophomore Chendi Liu said, “I hope that at the last concert everyone can simply enjoy every moment of it. I hope to cherish the performances and the memories that I will be making especially with so many of my friends graduating.”

Kouns said that the Accents will sing the classic folk song “Hark I Hear the Harps Eternal” by Alice Parker, gospel tune “Still I Rise” by Rosephanye Powell, the Pasek & Paul song “Everywhere That You Are,” Little Mix song “A Different Beat” and the finale, “Battle Hymn of the Republic” by Julia Ward Howe.

Liu said, “My favorite song for the spring concert is ‘Everywhere That You Are’ because the lyrics are shaped so beautifully along with the phrases and harmonies. Every time we sing it I just feel so connected to everyone in the choir, and I think the audience will love it too.”

As the year wraps up, Kouns said her favorite memory from the Accents choir season was the Holiday Spectacular concert performance of Auld Lang Syne. She said their performance brought her to tears every single night they performed. Overall, Liu said she felt the same of the memorable year.

Liu said, “This year has simply been amazing. It’s been filled with so much joy and laughter that words can’t really explain. Of course there have been times that were just rough, but I felt like we, as a group, always found ways to make situations better, and I’ve made so many true friends in this choir.”

