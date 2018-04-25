Economics Club Team Advances to Finals of NEC

Xuchen Wei, member of the Adam Smith team and senior, is optimistic about the National Economics Challenge (NEC). CHS advanced to the final round of the competition after the Adam Smith Division team made the top eight teams in the nation. “I feel pretty good about it,” Wei said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to do well in the finals.”

Xuchen Wei, member of the Adam Smith team and senior, is optimistic about the National Economics Challenge (NEC). CHS advanced to the final round of the competition after the Adam Smith Division team made the top eight teams in the nation. “I feel pretty good about it,” Wei said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to do well in the finals.”

Throughout the school year, members of Economics Club have been working on preparing and participating in the National Economics Challenge (NEC). The semi-finals of the NEC took place on April 24 at this school, and the Adam Smith Division team advanced to the finals.

Our school’s team placed in the top eight participating in the NEC. The top eight teams receive cash prizes, trophies and medals. Students from various parts of the country will be competing for the top spot at the final round of the competition, which will be in New York City from May 19-21. The top eight teams receive cash prizes, trophies and medals.

Xuchen Wei, member of the Adam Smith team and senior, said, “I’m definitely looking forward to it, and I think we’ve really done a lot of work to prepare for the finals…Making it to the finals was one of my goals for Econ Club this year.” In preparation for the competition, Wei is continuing his routine of keeping up with current events and reviewing the economics textbook.

“I’m really confident in the students this year,” said Michelle Foutz, sponsor of Economics Club and economics teacher. “They’re definitely some of the strongest econ students in the nation.” By Wendy Zhu