Photo Essay: Softball State

Sophomore+Brooke+Bair+gets+in+a+ready+position+at+second+base.+Bair+broke+her+leg+at+the+game+against+North+Central+on+May+8+by+colliding+with+right+fielder+Ella+Greenawald%2C+both+trying+to+catch+a+fly+ball.
Sophomore Brooke Bair gets in a ready position at second base. Bair broke her leg at the game against North Central on May 8 by colliding with right fielder Ella Greenawald, both trying to catch a fly ball.

Sophomore Olivia Roop and freshman Ella Greenawald watch the varsity team play defense in the game against North Central on May 8. Ella went in for sophomore Lauren Reiter in right field later in the game.

