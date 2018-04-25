Photo Essay: Softball State

Sophomore Brooke Bair gets in a ready position at second base. Bair broke her leg at the game against North Central on May 8 by colliding with right fielder Ella Greenawald, both trying to catch a fly ball.
Sophomore Olivia Roop and freshman Ella Greenawald watch the varsity team play defense in the game against North Central on May 8. Ella went in for sophomore Lauren Reiter in right field later in the game.
CHTV to preview and cover spring sports As try-outs for spring sports like baseball, softball and golf approach, CHTV prepares to preview and cover the seasons and different aspects of the sports. According to sponsor Anna Kaiser, CHTV previewed lacrosse, softball and baseball. CHTV has yet to…
Carmel Dads Club spring sports registration closes soon Carmel Dads Club (CDC) spring sports registration closes Monday, Feb. 19. It is important that students that want to play sports this season sign up before it is too late. President of CDC, Jack Beery, said many students will be…
