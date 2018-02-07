Junior Katie Phan

What piece are you submitting to the art show?

I’m submitting an acrylic piece featuring my cousin under neon lighting.

What is the one thing you enjoy most about art?

It’s an activity that I can express myself with while also watching Vine compilations at the same time.

What are you hoping to convey with your art?

With tears and one a.m. art sessions filled with Qdoba, anything is possible, even entering a slightly-above-mediocre piece in the art show.

What influenced you to pursue art?

I love Beyonce; she’s a piece of art. Therefore, I love art, and I pursue it.