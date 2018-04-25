Junior Class officers to help at graduation

Prom sponsor Cristen Cassler makes adjustments to the prom ticket sales spreadsheet. She worked hard these past few months with the Junior Class officers, other teachers and volunteers to put together this year’s prom. Cassler said she would want to be the prom sponsor again in the future. She also said via email,“It’s fun to plan all of the pieces and work with many different people to bring [prom] to fruition.”

Junior Class treasurer Izza Khurram said with prom being over, the newly elected Senior Class officers, current juniors, plan to help at one last event, graduation. Specific roles they will play are undetermined, but Khurram said they plan to participate. Other than this, the Junior Class officers are done with events for the year.

Both Khurram and prom sponsor Cristen Cassler said prom went over smoothly. They both agree the music selection made by the Junior Class officers was a hit, along with the decorations and the crowning of prom king and queen.

Cassler said via email, “I think the most fulfilling part [of planning prom] was seeing the finished product and how excited students were to be there.” By Isabella White