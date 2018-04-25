TEDx decides leadership positions for next year

Selin Oh, TEDx Speakers Committee Head and junior, discusses her responsibility of preparing the student speakers for the upcoming mini-conference. Oh said, “With students, we have to develop the whole idea behind their talk with them, so that has been exciting.”

As the school year comes to an end, TEDx is in the midst of deciding leadership positions for next year.

According to Selin Oh, TEDx Speakers Committee Head and junior, the club has multiple positions open, including overall president and committee heads, as many of the group’s leaders this year were seniors. For positions such as president, the club holds elections, but for smaller positions, the role is given based more on appointment by the club sponsor.

Following its mini-conference in March, TEDx has started planning out its larger conference that it will tentatively host in October 2018. The upcoming conference will continue with the theme “In a New Light.”

According to Oh, the club plans on having a greater variety of speakers at the fall conference.

Oh said, “(Having adult speakers) is going to be the biggest addition. This last one was just focusing on students. That will help us because even at our bigger conferences we like to have students and adult speakers, so having a smaller conference in March was really helpful for us to find student speakers.”

Regarding how the club chooses its speakers, Allison Hargrove, TEDx sponsor and social studies teacher said, “The biggest thing we are looking for is a unique, new point of view. We want the speakers to discuss our topic from a variety of angles.” By Rhea Acharya.