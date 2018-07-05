About the Nameplate
July 16, 2018
On this day today:
July 16 marks the beginning of the Apollo 11 mission; it’s crew was made up of crew members Commander Neil Armstrong, Lunar Module Pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Command Module Pilot Michael Collins. They made consistent TV transmissions throughout the entire journey. When the lunar module, piloted by Aldrin, successfully landed on the moon on July 20, it sent shock waves to almost every home in the U.S. as the mission was being broadcasted. Armstrong became the first man to step foot on the moon, and as he stepped onto the moon’s surface, he said, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” The entire mission lasted from July 16 to July 24. Read more at https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/apollo/missions/apollo11.html.
Source: nasa.gov0
