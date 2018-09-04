The Carmel Dads Club is In the Middle of Their Fall Season

The entrance sign for the CDC Carmel/Clay Community soccer fields. This complex holds nine fields where CDC soccer players come play every weekend during the fall and spring season.

Carmel Dads Club (CDC) is the in middle of their fall season, and registration for their winter season is about to begin.

According to President of CDC, Jack Beery, registration for winter basketball begins in September. Via email, Beery encourages students to sign up with a sport at CDC, “We (CDC) have all different levels of competition and it is a great way to meet new friends.”

Carmel Dads Club is a non-profit youth sports organization that originated in 1959. They offer many sports throughout the year such as soccer, volleyball, basketball, football, lacrosse, and more.

Sophomore Maggie Killian says she loves playing CDC soccer; “I have a lot of fun playing every spring and fall, and it’s a really fun way to get physical activity and play whatever sport you are in to.”

The fall sports season is almost over though, and registration for winter begins in September.