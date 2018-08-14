The math department begins second year with new textbooks and continues plans from last year
September 4, 2018
Filed under Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The math department begins its second year with the new textbooks, according to math department chairperson Jacinda Sohalski. Sohalski said they are getting started for the upcoming school year.
“We just want to continue our professional development and things that we started last year,” Sohalski said. “A big thing that we’ve been trying to do is to build more time into the classroom for kids to discuss math for one another and get some extra help in the classroom if they need it.”
Sohalski also said that ISTEP remediation has been started again for those who did not pass last year. She said that this time however, it will be embedded into canvas to make it easier for the kids to access.
Joey Herons, Math Club president and junior, said he is optimistic for the upcoming school year. “I think the math department was very good last year, and I believe they will be better in the upcoming school year,” Herons said. By Brian Zhang0
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.