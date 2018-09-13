Competition Cheerleading team to cheer on Sept. 14.

Cheerleader and junior Becca Counen does a back flip. Counen has been on varsity for three years and enjoys cheering at the football games.

The team practices cheers to perform for the crowd during football games. Captain and senior Taylor Gallagher said they’ve been working hard during practices.

“We have really been focusing on game day and kaur competition routine. We are about to start going full out, that means we do everything within the routine,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher explained what her role is this year as captain. Gallagher said “As captain, Estela Ruiz and I are responsible for being the leaders of the team. We pick uniforms, call chants and cheers during game day. (We) are the people our coaches turn to when we need to say something or they have a question.”

Emily Sheeks, cheerleader and senior said she is looking forward to cheering this season. “It’s my senior year, so I’ve gotten used to our routine. I’m looking forward to getting to know the new girls on our team and competing with all of them,” Sheeks said.

The game will take place at Lawrence North High School and will begin at 7 p.m.