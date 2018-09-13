Your source for CHS news

TechHOUNDS to meet on Thursdays, discuss divisions of team

TechHOUNDS leaders greet new members and discuss team expectations at the callout meeting on Sept. 13.

James Yin
September 18, 2018
TechHOUNDS will have meetings each Thursday from 3:15 to 5:00 after school in the main cafeteria. Zachary Bonewit, head coach of TechHOUNDS and engineering teacher, said the upcoming meetings on Sept. 20 and 27 would focus on informing new members about the several divisions on the TechHOUNDS team.

“In our next couple meetings, we’ll be holding breakout sessions where the new members get to go and experience the new divisions because if you’re new to our team, you don’t really know how the team’s made up, what each area or each division does throughout the year,” Bonewit said. “For the returning members, they also have the opportunity to bounce around.”

Derek Fronek, Robotics Design Lead and senior, said, “Specifically what we have planned now is if new members need help getting sponsorships. That’s what we have specifically planned as sponsorship workshops to get those sponsorships,” Fronek said. “Obviously, since we made it a requirement, we need to make sure everyone has the opportunity and resources to get it done.” By James Yin

