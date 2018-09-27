Charisma dance team continues performances
September 27, 2018
The Charisma dance team is scheduled to perform this Friday at the Homecoming pep rally.
The team is currently working on creating new dances that reflect their new choreography. They practice three days a week for two hours. To be a member, a certain level of qualifications are to be met in order to make the roster.
“To be part of Charisma, you need a double turn, basic leap, hip hop moves and flexibility skills such as a kick and the splits,” said head coach Sarah Wolff via email.
Wolff has been the coach of Charisma for several years, contributing to the qualities that make each year different.
“All years are different, this year we have almost as many new members as veterans and only three seniors on our team,” Wolff said.
First-year member and junior Avery Iverson said she is enjoying her first season as a dancer.
“I am really excited for the rest of the season,” Iverson said. “We have all of our performances scheduled and are looking forward to it.”
Dancer and junior Maddy Massa has been apart of the team for two years, making this her third year on the team.
“I really enjoy it,” Massa said. “We work on new dances every week for each of our performances. We perform during half time of men’s and girl’s soccer games.” By Hannah Gretz0
