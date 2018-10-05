Kid’s Corner analyzes children’s books and prepares to go to the Planetarium

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

As October approaches soon, Kid’s Corner is preparing to through their annual Halloween party. In order to prepare for the party, the Advanced Child Development students are creating events that the preschoolers can do during the party. Analyzing the themes of children’s books is one of those tasks that brings them closer to throwing the party. Some of the central themes that the students are focusing on include: individualism and family. After analyzing story books, the students are presented with the task of creating activities that accompany the children’s books. These stories are required to encourage the pre-schoolers to learn their colors, shapes, and numbers. Junior Gillian Roberts describes this task as fun. “Reading a children’s books is fun, but I enjoy coming up with activities for the book the most,” she said.

Before the annual Halloween party however, the students of Advanced Child Development will be accompanying pre-schoolers to the Planetarium. According to Kimberly Lenzo, director of Kid’s Corner, “they’ll be going to the Planetarium in order to attend an event – the event is about the sun and moon.” By Harini Ravichandran