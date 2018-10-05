German exchange students to arrive at CHS late October

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In late October and early November, the German exchange group from Frankfurt, Germany will come to Carmel to live with 16 CHS families for 3 weeks, as part of the German American Paired Partnership (GAPP). They plan on accompanying students from CHS in touring the Indianapolis area and attending school to get a better perspective on American student life.

Ms. Andrea Yocum, the World Language Department chair, said that this is a great experience for students looking to participate in foreign exchange programs.

“I think that it really brings the languages to life…being able to have a student your own age from the country where you’re studying the language staying with you, I think that’s amazing,” Yocum said.

This exchange is a tradition at CHS since 1999 with a school from Florsheim, Germany, just outside of Frankfurt. German teacher Laura King explains the process of the program.

“We have 16 German students come to Carmel and live with 16 CHS students who are enrolled in German as a sophomore, junior, or senior. What’s great is that German students get to really live with our students for 3 weeks. When they have soccer practice, they go to soccer practice. When they have class, they go to class. We also send the German students on field trips to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and here in downtown Carmel, they get to see the palladium.”

“This is a great opportunity. I have students who have done this exchange and have now graduated from college, just got married, and their exchange student came from Germany for the wedding. The students’ worldview has truly changed and I think that’s the real goal of world languages. Not that they become fluent in the language, but that they have a real worldview and can take in those cultural aspects and apply them to other things in their lives.” King said.

Both teachers agree the exchange program is good motivation to keep learning the language. In June, CHS students will go to Germany for three weeks to learn about music, food, and the school system there.