Competition Cheerleading will cheer on football team at their sectionals on Oct. 26.

A group of varsity cheerleaders perform a stunt with a flyer. The group practiced the stunt several times during the practice, so that they would perform it correctly during the football games.

The game will take place at home against Westfield and will start at 7 p.m. For cheerleader and senior Mckenna Abbey she is looking forward to cheering at the game.

“Of course I’m excited for the game because I don’t think we’ve played Westfield in all of my time at (CHS),” Abbey said.

With westfield being so close, Abbey predicts more people from westfield will attend the game.

Abbey said “I think it will be fun to have an actual student section because at some games, no one comes, which can be kind of boring for us. I don’t think this will add any pressure to us cheering though.”

Captain and Senior Taylor Gallagher said the team has a goal for this season.

“Our goal is to put out the best possible routine and be back to back State (Champions) and continue the legacy of the (CHS) cheerleading program,” Gallagher said.