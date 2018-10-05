Speech team to meet Oct. 18 to practice for upcoming competition
October 15, 2018
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The next meeting for the speech team will be Oct. 18 in room E149 at 3:15 after school.
Katelyn Wang, speech team member and sophomore, said team members will use this time to practice for their upcoming competition, which will be Oct. 27, according to speech team sponsor Jacleen Joiner.
In order to prepare, Wang said the team will work on cutting speeches, a process in which members slim down their pieces to fit time restrictions and add clarity to their work, as well as participate in bonding activities.
Apart from the team members’ preparation for their first meet, this year’s speech team also decided to not elect students into leadership positions, Wang said.0
Hey, everyone! I’m Isabella White, an Entertainment Reporter and Beats Editor for the HiLite. I am also a member of Cabinet, a GKOM, a waitress at Bub’s Burgers as well as a part of Carmel Young Life. When I’m not at school, you’ll probably catch me doing things for school or, on the off chance, watching television. I also enjoy reading and listening to music—on Spotify of course. On this page you can see the work I’ve done throughout my time on HiLite staff. Thanks for stopping by!
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.