Speech team to meet Oct. 18 to practice for upcoming competition

Katelyn Wang, speech team member and sophomore, works on cutting her speech for the speech team’s upcoming competition on Oct. 27. Wang said she is is especially excited for this competition because she found out the speech team and debate team will travel together.

Katelyn Wang, speech team member and sophomore, works on cutting her speech for the speech team’s upcoming competition on Oct. 27. Wang said she is is especially excited for this competition because she found out the speech team and debate team will travel together.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The next meeting for the speech team will be Oct. 18 in room E149 at 3:15 after school.

Katelyn Wang, speech team member and sophomore, said team members will use this time to practice for their upcoming competition, which will be Oct. 27, according to speech team sponsor Jacleen Joiner.

In order to prepare, Wang said the team will work on cutting speeches, a process in which members slim down their pieces to fit time restrictions and add clarity to their work, as well as participate in bonding activities.

Apart from the team members’ preparation for their first meet, this year’s speech team also decided to not elect students into leadership positions, Wang said.