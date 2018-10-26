Carmel Dads Club fall season is coming to a close
October 29, 2018
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Come Nov. 1, the Carmel Dads Club (CDC) fall sports season will come to an end, and the winter basketball season will begin.
Jack Beery, President of CDC said “The highlights (of the fall season) would be strong participation and tremendous sportsmanship.”
Maggie Killian, CDC soccer player and sophomore says she likes the lower competitiveness of CDC; “It’s not as competitive as sports at the high school, so you don’t have to be great at the sport to be on a team, and that aspect of it kind of teaches you to work with all kinds of people,” Killian said.
During the winter, CDC offers travel and recreational basketball, as well as travel volleyball. By Jesse Cooper0
Hey, everyone! My name is Jesse Cooper and this is my first year as a reporter on Hilite. As well as Hilite, I am a staff member on the Carmel High School radio station, WHJE. In my spare time I babysit, watch “The Office” and “New Girl, and work at a horse barn. I appreciate you all taking the time to look at my work, thanks for reading!
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.