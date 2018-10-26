Carmel Dads Club fall season is coming to a close

Maggie Killian attempts to steal the ball during her soccer game at Shelbourne fields. Killian likes CDC because it is not as big as a commitment compared to CHS; “I like CDC because it’s not a huge commitment, we only meet once a week and then for games. Killian said.

Maggie Killian attempts to steal the ball during her soccer game at Shelbourne fields. Killian likes CDC because it is not as big as a commitment compared to CHS; “I like CDC because it’s not a huge commitment, we only meet once a week and then for games. Killian said.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Come Nov. 1, the Carmel Dads Club (CDC) fall sports season will come to an end, and the winter basketball season will begin.

Jack Beery, President of CDC said “The highlights (of the fall season) would be strong participation and tremendous sportsmanship.”

Maggie Killian, CDC soccer player and sophomore says she likes the lower competitiveness of CDC; “It’s not as competitive as sports at the high school, so you don’t have to be great at the sport to be on a team, and that aspect of it kind of teaches you to work with all kinds of people,” Killian said.

During the winter, CDC offers travel and recreational basketball, as well as travel volleyball. By Jesse Cooper