Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Menu

Carmel Dads Club fall season is coming to a close

Maggie+Killian+attempts+to+steal+the+ball+during%0Aher+soccer+game+at+Shelbourne+fields.+Killian+likes+CDC+because+it+is%0Anot+as+big+as+a+commitment+compared+to+CHS%3B+%E2%80%9CI+like+CDC+because+it%E2%80%99s%0Anot+a+huge+commitment%2C+we+only+meet+once+a+week+and+then+for+games.%0AKillian+said.
Maggie Killian attempts to steal the ball during her soccer game at Shelbourne fields. Killian likes CDC because it is not as big as a commitment compared to CHS; “I like CDC because it’s not a huge commitment, we only meet once a week and then for games. Killian said.

Maggie Killian attempts to steal the ball during her soccer game at Shelbourne fields. Killian likes CDC because it is not as big as a commitment compared to CHS; “I like CDC because it’s not a huge commitment, we only meet once a week and then for games. Killian said.

Maggie Killian attempts to steal the ball during her soccer game at Shelbourne fields. Killian likes CDC because it is not as big as a commitment compared to CHS; “I like CDC because it’s not a huge commitment, we only meet once a week and then for games. Killian said.

Jesse Cooper
October 29, 2018
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Come Nov. 1, the Carmel Dads Club (CDC) fall sports season will come to an end, and the winter basketball season will begin.

Jack Beery, President of CDC said “The highlights (of the fall season) would be strong participation and tremendous sportsmanship.”

Maggie Killian, CDC soccer player and sophomore says she likes the lower competitiveness of CDC; “It’s not as competitive  as sports at the high school, so you don’t have to be great at the sport to be on a team, and that aspect of it kind of teaches you to work with all kinds of people,” Killian said.

During the winter, CDC offers travel and recreational basketball, as well as travel volleyball. By Jesse Cooper

0

Related Posts:

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
Jesse Cooper, Entertainment Reporter

Hey, everyone! My name is Jesse Cooper and this is my first year as a reporter on Hilite. As well as Hilite, I am a staff member on the Carmel High School radio station, WHJE. In my spare time I babysit, watch “The Office” and “New Girl, and work at a horse barn. I appreciate you all taking the time to look at my work, thanks for reading!

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.