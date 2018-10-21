Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Menu

Charisma season draws to a close, coquettes “kicks” off

Juniors+and+dancers+Lexi+Dungey+%28left%29+and+Maddy+Massa+%28right%29+have+lunch+together+as+team+members.+The+girls+try+to+balance+school%2C+dance+and+socialization.+%E2%80%9CWhen+we+are+together+outside+of+practice%2C+we+bond+in+ways+that+benefit+our+sportsmanship+and+time+together+on+the+team%2C%E2%80%9D+Massa+said.+
Juniors and dancers Lexi Dungey (left) and Maddy Massa (right) have lunch together as team members. The girls try to balance school, dance and socialization. “When we are together outside of practice, we bond in ways that benefit our sportsmanship and time together on the team,” Massa said.

Juniors and dancers Lexi Dungey (left) and Maddy Massa (right) have lunch together as team members. The girls try to balance school, dance and socialization. “When we are together outside of practice, we bond in ways that benefit our sportsmanship and time together on the team,” Massa said.

Juniors and dancers Lexi Dungey (left) and Maddy Massa (right) have lunch together as team members. The girls try to balance school, dance and socialization. “When we are together outside of practice, we bond in ways that benefit our sportsmanship and time together on the team,” Massa said.

Hannah Gretz
October 21, 2018
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As fall sports wrap up at this school, winter sports are beginning, including the winter dance team, coquettes. With this, the fall dance team, charisma, concludes.
“I loved being part of the charisma dance team,” Avery Iverson, first year member and junior, said. “I loved what we prepared and performed. It was a lot of fun.”
Iverson danced at this school for the first time this year.
“We just had (coquettes) tryouts,” third year member and junior Maddy Massa said. “We start practice this week.”
Massa also dances competitively outside of this school’s dance programs.
Charisma and coquettes coach Sarah Wolff  guides the team through each season, and has been for over a decade. Despite charisma’s end, Wolff said the program helped members with their dancing backgrounds.
“Many girls on the high school teams go on to dance and even compete at the collegiate level, and some even professionally and say that (charisma) prepared them for the next level of their dance career,” Wolff said via email.
Dancers, such as Massa, use coquettes as a way to prepare themselves and prepare them for many aspects of dancing.
With 15 girls on the team, team members are preparing for an excellent season ahead of them. By Hannah Gretz
0

Related Posts:

Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Writer
Hannah Gretz, Social Media Editor

Hi! I’m Hannah Gretz and I am one of HiLite’s five Social Media Editors this year! Additionally, I am a second year reporter for Entertainment but enjoy many different aspects of journalism such as column writing and speak-ups for other sections. When I am not expressing my journalistic side, you can find me out running, walking my dog, or spending time with family and friends! Scroll through and peruse my work as a HiLite staff member on this page!

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.