CRU Club to attend barn party on Nov. 3

Mason Crum accesses CRU Club’s spreadsheet of events and plans. The barn party will be on Nov. 3, and will spread teachings of Jesus.

According to Jen Bubp, co-sponsor of CRU Club, there will be a barn party on Nov. 3. It will be a large party for any CHS students to attend. The details on the location are to be determined.

Mason Crum, student leader of CRU Club and junior, said, “We play a lot of games and do a lot of talks there.”

According to Crum, CRU will play the role of spreading the teachings and word of Jesus Christ: “It’s a fun event to bring in people who don’t really know about Jesus and teaching them and informing them and telling stories and really just going deeper with Jesus and things like that.” By Marvin Fan