Photo Essay: Homecoming Spirit Days

Homecoming Past and Present: Students, staff discuss how Homecoming has changed over time, impacted on school spirit With the football team in buses, the homecoming court in convertibles, senators in firetrucks and the marching band leading the way, Kathleen Overbeck, teacher and former CHS student, would spend part of her day as a student watching the homecoming…

With Homecoming week approaching, students, staff reflect on long-standing CHS traditions, discuss new changes Near the end of the school day on Aug. 17, as Lara Staton, varsity women’s tennis player and junior, walked through the E halls, crowds of students cheered her on from either side. This was not Staton’s first time being…

Homecoming Horror Stories Chae Haley, Senior, about her Freshman Homecoming “Basically what happened is I was planning on going to Homecoming with one of my friends for about two months, and I figure out about three days before Homecoming that I can’t go…

PTO arranges preparations for Homecoming The PTO meets the first Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m., and discusses upcoming events that are supposed to occur. The PTO are in charge of Homecoming, which is on Sept. 29th. The meeting on Sept. 4 was planned…

Students, staff explain deeper impact of building Homecoming playhouses Senior class president Meredith Lipps is a veteran of the annual Homecoming playhouse build. While she participates in other charitable activities, the three year veteran said she values the event, which involves building and decorating a child’s prefabricated playhouse from beginning…