CHS to focus on smooth transition from myCCS, consider student input in future changes
October 23, 2018
Filed under Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
With the transition away from myCCS occurring in December, the Carmel Clay schools district is working to prepare staff and students. According to Superintendent Michael Beresford, emails have been sent to parents prompting them to create PowerSchool accounts.
“We’re currently in the process of our initial reach out to parents. Hopefully, parents and students will make this an easy switch,” Beresford said.
However, Beresford said many of the parents have been unreceptive to emails and not made accounts.
“We’ve sent over 5,000 emails and only had about 600 people sign up. We really need parents to work with us if we want this to be successful,” Beresford said.
In addition to PowerSchool, Beresford said he is confident the new anonymous alert app will be an upgrade over the current version.
“Simply having two-way communication will help, but the ability to send screenshots and have a more helpful app will be great,” Beresford said.
On the other hand, Beresford said student feedback was instrumental in this process.
“Students are the pulse of the school so they are the ones who really know what needs to be improved,” Beresford said.
Senior Alex Nakeeb agreed and said students should have a more active voice in determining changes at CHS.
“We are the ones who go to the school and notice the everyday problems so I think we could provide some really helpful feedback,” Nakeeb said.
In particular, Beresford said students have been vocal about traffic hazards at CHS.
“The stop at the bottom of the trail has been brought up by students as something that needs to be fixed. I really appreciate students voicing their concerns as it tells administrators what we should focus on fixing,” Beresford said. By Misha Rekhter
http://www1.ccs.k12.in.us/district/home0
This is my third year on the HiLite staff and this year I’m a Managing Editor. In the past, I’ve been a perspectives editor, entertainment reporter and column writer. Currently, I’m an advocate of dogs. I’m involved in Champions Together, Unified Track and Bocce and am a proponent of the inclusion revolution. Also, I’m the vice president of many clubs. I love Joella’s hot chicken and a variety of ethnic foods. I watch a lot of football which is usually accompanied with a plate of buffalo wings. I do not believe that exercise is worth it.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.