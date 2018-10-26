Champions Together to introduce basketball clinic at meeting Friday

Champions Together co-sponsor Bruce Wolf flips through athletic awards. He said, "We just got our shirts in, so everybody's excited about that. It's a big deal."

Champions Together will conduct a meeting Nov. 2. At the meeting, members will begin talking about the Unified Basketball clinic and game the club will host in December.

Emily Elzinga, co-president and senior, said, “These are more low-stress events just because a lot of the planning is just making sure we have the materials we need to put on the clinic.”

According to Bruce Wolf, club co-sponsor and assistant athletic director, the club will also talk about Unified Flag Football, as IHSAA added it as a full sport, a change from last year, in which the sport was neither sanctioned nor sponsored by the athletic department.

“The Champions Together kids decided to field a team for the pilot program to try it out, so last year it was kind of a Champions Together sponsored thing,” Wolf said.

Other than that, however, Wolf said the club will run similarly to last year with an awareness focus.

In other news, this school’s club hosted the Unified Bocce State Tournament on Oct. 20 and was the runner-up. Wolf said he is hopeful that they will be asked to host again next year. By Angela Qian