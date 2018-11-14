Big Game Club teams with Cabinet to support cancer research
November 15, 2018
Brad Pearson, sponsor of Big Game Club, has announced that the club has united with Cabinet to raise money for cancer research.
“We joined forces with Cabinet to raise money for pediatric cancer research in honor of Tyler Trent, whom is a Purdue student and Carmel resident,” Pearson said.
Notably, Big Game Club is excited for upcoming games and has enjoyed recognition from WISH-TV 8.
“We made it to the final eight for the WISH-TV 8 banner award. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it to the final four, but we will still be showing up and showing out for the rest of the year,” Pearson said.
Club president Meredith Lipps pushes students and members to come to upcoming sports games.
“We plan to go to football playoffs this Friday, and then, for basketball season, the girls had their first game on Saturday, and the first boys’ game is Nov. 20,” Lipps said. By Robbie Ge0
